Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 169,883 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 169,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of Arch Resources worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $60.71 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

