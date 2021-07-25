Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,440 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.77% of DXP Enterprises worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

