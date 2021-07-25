Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,526 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.39% of Surmodics worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Surmodics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Surmodics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $761.74 million, a PE ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.