Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,920 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.49% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $25,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 187,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

