Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 394,740 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

