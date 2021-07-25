Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,344 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.88% of American Outdoor Brands worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

