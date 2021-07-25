Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,884 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $26,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

