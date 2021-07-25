Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,798 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.00% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.28 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.