Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,696 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.65% of Vera Bradley worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRA stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $370.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

