Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 723,316 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of Gannett worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI opened at $5.17 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.