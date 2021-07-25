Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,526 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.10% of CryoLife worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter worth $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter worth $211,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

