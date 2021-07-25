Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 97,189 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $27,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $328,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

