Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 98,644 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.47% of Cincinnati Bell worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.