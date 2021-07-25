disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.15 million and $378,690.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00141082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.43 or 1.00106062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00870068 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,458 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

