disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $385,857.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,458 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

