DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.32.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of DISH opened at $41.68 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $9,037,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

