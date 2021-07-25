dKargo Price Reaches $0.0876 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. dKargo has a market cap of $92.86 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00047822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00812725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,741,666 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

