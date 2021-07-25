DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.