Dock (DOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.97 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and $5.97 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00080666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00048951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00821155 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005954 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

