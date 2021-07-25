Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002199 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $172.68 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

