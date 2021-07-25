Dogecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.71 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $25.79 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00366037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,583,935,549 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

