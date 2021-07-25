Dogecoin Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $27.53 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00355891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,586,131,924 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

