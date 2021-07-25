Dogeswap (DOGES) One Day Volume Hits $53,188.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 51.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $54.66 or 0.00153070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $53,188.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

