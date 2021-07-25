DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.26 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,067,401,776 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

