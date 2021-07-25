Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 7.5% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned about 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $46,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.15. 1,240,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,913. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

