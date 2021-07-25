Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.53. Domtar has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

