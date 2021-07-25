Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439,341 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Domtar worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Domtar by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Domtar stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

