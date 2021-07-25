Donut Trading Up 81.6% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 81.6% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $205,181.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.