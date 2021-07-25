DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 11.1% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.34% of DoorDash worth $142,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

NYSE DASH traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.60. 2,911,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

