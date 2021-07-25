Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $4.69 or 0.00012363 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $8.26 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.