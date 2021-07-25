Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $38,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

