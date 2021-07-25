Dovu (DOV) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $2.48 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

