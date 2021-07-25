Dragon Coins 24-Hour Volume Tops $33.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

