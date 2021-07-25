Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $5.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

