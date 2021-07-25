DragonVein Trading 39.3% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $2.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,219.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.17 or 0.01287766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00351061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00077954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

