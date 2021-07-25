DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00086820 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

