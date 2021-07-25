DREP [old] 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00083822 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

