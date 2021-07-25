DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007167 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

