Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.15% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 659,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.