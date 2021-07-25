Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $92,047.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

