DuckDaoDime Hits Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $109,891.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00024471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,007 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

