DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DRRX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DURECT by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

