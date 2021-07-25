Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.80 ($44.47).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUE shares. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.53. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €22.06 ($25.95) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

