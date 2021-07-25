Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Hits $9.41 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $73.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

