Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $135,855.09

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Dynamite has a market cap of $135,855.09 and $68,122.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,385 coins and its circulating supply is 391,138 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

