Earnbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $570,943.30 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $570,943.30 and approximately $998.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00013707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

