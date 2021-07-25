Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 2,337 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.21% of State Auto Financial worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STFC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

