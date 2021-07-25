Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 9,323 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

