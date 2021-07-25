Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 289.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.