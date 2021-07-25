Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,913 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 508,239 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,320,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,562 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

